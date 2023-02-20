Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,449 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $395.62. 678,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $605.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.79.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

