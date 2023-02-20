Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,545 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 49,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,287,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,785. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.