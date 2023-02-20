Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IGV traded down $3.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,755 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.55. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

