Raymond James Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $92.00 to $108.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,788. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $76.12.

Shares of PACCAR are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,461,275. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 238.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

