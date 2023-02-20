Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW):

2/8/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $285.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/30/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $270.00 to $251.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $283.00 to $231.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams was downgraded by analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $267.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $264.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $242.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Sherwin-Williams had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.98. 1,594,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,182. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.57 and a 200 day moving average of $233.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

