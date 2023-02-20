Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for QUALCOMM (QCOM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $132.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $130.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – QUALCOMM had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2023 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $127.72. 6,022,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,170,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $172.99.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.