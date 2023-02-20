ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6.93 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and $10,162.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.34 or 0.00388415 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00029058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00017051 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

