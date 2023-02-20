Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Oppenheimer

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $3.20 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.86% from the company’s current price.

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Redfin to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,197. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $24.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

In other Redfin news, Director James Slavet acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $49,802.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 235,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,031.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

