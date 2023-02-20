Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) is Khrom Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Khrom Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,407 shares during the quarter. Regional Management accounts for approximately 7.8% of Khrom Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Khrom Capital Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Regional Management worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,923.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $755,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,005,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RM traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 65,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,936. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 43.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regional Management from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

