Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) PT Raised to $25.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s previous close.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

RF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 5,687,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,621. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

