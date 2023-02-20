Relay Token Price Up 91.6% This Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded up 45.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Relay Token has a market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $49,808.88 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Relay Token has traded 91.6% higher against the US dollar. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00005540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.00423220 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,968.94 or 0.28034846 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token launched on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

