Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Sold by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,016 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics accounts for approximately 8.3% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $56,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,638.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $204,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,000. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

