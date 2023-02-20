Renaissance Group LLC Sells 13,487 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 158,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,487 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 1.4% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $25,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total transaction of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,482,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,482,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,293 shares of company stock valued at $22,201,397. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $194.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Japan.

