Request Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16.33 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $116.88 million and approximately $16.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00045232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00021377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003948 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00215026 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,875.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12166359 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $15,603,600.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.