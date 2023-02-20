Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Lifted to Outperform at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QSR. Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.7 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$90.99 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The stock has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.