REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REVG. StockNews.com cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

REV Group Stock Performance

REVG opened at $12.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $748.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. REV Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.38 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REV Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in REV Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,077,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,301,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in REV Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in REV Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,714,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 177,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 186,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

