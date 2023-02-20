Reviewing Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) & Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Covestro pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Halma pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Covestro pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Covestro and Halma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covestro 1 6 7 0 2.43 Halma 0 2 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Covestro currently has a consensus target price of $42.56, suggesting a potential upside of 88.75%. Given Covestro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Covestro is more favorable than Halma.

Covestro has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covestro and Halma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covestro $18.82 billion 0.46 $1.91 billion $2.63 8.57 Halma $2.08 billion 4.78 $333.80 million N/A N/A

Covestro has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Profitability

This table compares Covestro and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covestro 5.16% 11.10% 5.79% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Covestro beats Halma on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including precursors for coatings and adhesives, polycarbonates, MDI specialties and polyols, specialty films, elastomers, and thermoplastic polyurethanes that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine, rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems. This segment serves elevator safety, fire suppression, people and vehicle flow, fire detection, pressure management, industrial access control, and safe storage and transfer markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; water, air and gases monitoring technologies; instruments that detect hazardous gases and analyses air quality; and systems for water analysis and treatment. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; laboratory devices and systems that provide information to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable positive outcomes across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

