RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Head to Head Review

RiT Technologies (OTCMKTS:RITT – Get Rating) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RiT Technologies and Vislink Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $33.88 million 0.80 -$16.39 million ($0.45) -1.26

RiT Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RiT Technologies has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of RiT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for RiT Technologies and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than RiT Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares RiT Technologies and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiT Technologies N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -64.31% -23.62% -19.83%

Summary

Vislink Technologies beats RiT Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RiT Technologies

RiT Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of converged information technology infrastructure management and connectivity solutions. Its products and services include patch panels, modular keystones, Xlight outlets, Xlight fiber optic cables, plugs, automated infrastructure management, copper solutions, and fiber optic solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in the design and development of wireless communication solutions. It also manufactures and sells microwave communications equipment utilizing coded orthogonal frequency division multiplexing technology. The company was founded by Joseph A. Bobier, Roger G. Branton, and Richard L. Mooers on August 26, 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, NJ.

