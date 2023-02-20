Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 22,918,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 179.65%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,120,402.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 560,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,866,597. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Roblox by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Roblox by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.