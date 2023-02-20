Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RBLX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.96.

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,776 shares of company stock worth $17,866,597 in the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

