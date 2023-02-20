Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHHBY. Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roche

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Roche during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roche during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in Roche during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Roche Price Performance

Roche Company Profile

Shares of RHHBY opened at $37.88 on Wednesday. Roche has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

Featured Articles

