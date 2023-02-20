Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.12.

Roku Trading Up 1.4 %

ROKU traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The stock had a trading volume of 19,891,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.03. Roku has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $141.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

