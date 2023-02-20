Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.56. 19,891,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,683,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $141.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03.

Insider Activity

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Featured Articles

