Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Boosts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after purchasing an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chubb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

CB stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.45.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

