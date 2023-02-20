Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,902 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,223,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,773,000 after purchasing an additional 67,899 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,189,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,586,000 after acquiring an additional 91,027 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,228,000 after acquiring an additional 351,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after acquiring an additional 110,217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

