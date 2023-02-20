Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV Has $25.39 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,733 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned about 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHO opened at $48.24 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $50.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44.

