Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $115.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,112. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $81,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

