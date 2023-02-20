Royal Bank of Canada Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$58.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.68.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,388,000. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.