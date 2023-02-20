Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $112.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.91.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $99.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,115. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.