Royal Bank of Canada Raises Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $53.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOCS. Oppenheimer downgraded Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.12. The company had a trading volume of 892,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $53.20.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. Research analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,112 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 91.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,828,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 872,401 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 468,354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 382,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after acquiring an additional 361,555 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

