Royal Bank of Canada Raises Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Price Target to $56.00

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

UTL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.86. 205,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.76. Unitil has a 52-week low of $44.67 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.23 million, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $10,391,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Unitil by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Unitil by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 65,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Unitil by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 349,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 56,620 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

