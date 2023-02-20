Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.
Sabre Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,994,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.
Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.
