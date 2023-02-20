Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Sabre stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,994,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,757. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,258.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.