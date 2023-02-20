Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.69% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
SB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
SB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. 501,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,236. The firm has a market cap of $395.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
