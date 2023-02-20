Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Hunt Lane Capital LP

Hunt Lane Capital LP increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 12.7% of Hunt Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hunt Lane Capital LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

