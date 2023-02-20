Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by United Bank

United Bank trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Price Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $122,967.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,289,622.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.17. 8,084,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

