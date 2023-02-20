Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $191.64.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

