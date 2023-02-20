Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $182.00 at Citigroup

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

