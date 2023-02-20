Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $182.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

CRM stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,084,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $42,164.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,332.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.