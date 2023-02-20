Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.