Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lessened by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 3.2% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $47,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 134,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 44,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $937,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 556,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,630. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.