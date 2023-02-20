Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,779. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $64.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

