Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:STNG traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $62.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.05. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

