Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $76.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on STNG. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

STNG traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

