Scotiabank Cuts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$105.09.

TSE NA opened at C$101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$96.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.28. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$103.25.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total transaction of C$2,687,586.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,521,148.72. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon sold 28,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.64, for a total value of C$2,687,586.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,073 shares in the company, valued at C$1,521,148.72. Also, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 11,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.90, for a total transaction of C$1,120,529.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at C$2,087.71. Insiders have sold 70,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,257 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

