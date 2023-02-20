Scotiabank Raises Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$104.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$106.42 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$100.78.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TD opened at C$92.87 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$106.85. The stock has a market cap of C$169.09 billion and a PE ratio of 9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$15.56 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 9.6099988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,856 shares in the company, valued at C$2,478,905.44. In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Raymond Chun sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.99, for a total value of C$623,908.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,478,905.44. Also, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,432,241.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.