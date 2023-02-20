SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.44 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

About SeaChange International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

