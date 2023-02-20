SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNQ traded down $2.77 on Monday, hitting $55.70. 2,906,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

