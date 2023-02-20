SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $285,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADI traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,774,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,155. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.87.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,246,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

