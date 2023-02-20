SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:BEPC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 476,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,755. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

