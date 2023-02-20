SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 151,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 56,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avangrid by 40.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Avangrid by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at $1,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.34. 438,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,864. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.