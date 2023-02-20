SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.10. 120,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,879. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.94. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $265.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

